Jana Sena Party only unrecognised party to receive electoral bonds

With national and large regional parties receiving the bulk of donations through electoral bonds, smaller and unrecognised political parties largely responded with a ‘nil’ donation to election commission queries seeking information.

The communications were disclosed in full on Sunday. The analysis relies on these communications, along with earlier disclosures accessible in the public domain. A single party’s donations have resulted in an uptick in donations to unrecognised parties. These are parties that do not have a reserved symbol because they are new or have not garnered sufficient votes in previous contests. They received zero contributions between 2019 and 2021, compared to thousands of crores received by state and national parties.



