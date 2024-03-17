Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / PM Modi to address 2nd public meeting in Karnataka on Mon ahead of LS polls

PM Modi to address 2nd public meeting in Karnataka on Mon ahead of LS polls

This comes two days after his first election meeting in Karnataka was held in Kalaburagi, the home turf of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI Photo)
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2024 | 9:18 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting for the Lok Sabha elections in Shivamogga on Monday, the BJP state unit said on Sunday.

This comes two days after his first election meeting in Karnataka was held in Kalaburagi, the home turf of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The party is expecting a turnout of 2.5 lakh people at the Allama Prabhu ground (Freedom Park).

The second public meeting in Karnataka for the 2024 Lok Sabha election is happening in the home district of BJP stalwart Yediyurappa. His elder son B Y Raghavendra is BJP's candidate for the Shimoga Lok Sabha constituency, where party rebel and former deputy chief minister K S Eshwarappa says he will constest as an independent candidate.

BJP state chief B Y Vijayendra, who is former chief minister B S Yediyurappa's second son, visited Allama Prabhu ground along with senior party functionaries to oversee the preparations and gave necessary directions to ensure that the meeting goes well.

The saffron party is aiming at repeating its 2019 performance in 2024 as well. The party had won 25 out of 28 seats in 2019, while the Congress and the JD(S) had to settle for just one seat each.

Party leaders have expressed confidence that the BJP would win all 28 seats in Karnataka this time.

Also Read

EC will disclose details on electoral bonds in time, says CEC Rajiv Kumar

Electoral bonds was world's biggest extortion racket, says Rahul Gandhi

Number of voters in Andhra Pradesh rises to 40.9 mn from 40.7 mn: EC data

25,000 CAPF personnel to be deployed for 1st phase polling in West Bengal

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

Delhi poll body sets up flying squads to check on voter intimidation

EC advances counting date of Arunachal, Sikkim assembly polls to June 2

Polling in 7 phases in West Bengal proves EC is 'long arm of govt': Sibal

Plea seeks details of electoral bonds sold from Mar 1, 2018 to Apr 11, 2019

Cabinet sends Lok Sabha election dates to President Murmu for notification

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiLok Sabha electionsElectionsKarnataka election

First Published: Mar 17 2024 | 9:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story