76.4 million eligible to cast votes in Bihar in Lok Sabha polls: Chief EC

Around 7.64 crore eligible voters can exercise their franchise for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Bihar, according to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

Rajiv Kumar informed at a press conference in Patna on Wednesday that there are 9.26 lakh first time voters in the age group of 18-19 in the state. There are 21, 680 voters above the age of 100 years.

He said out of 7.64 crore voters, there are 1.6 crore voters in the age group of 20-29.

"The role of the youth is going to be very great significance in this election," the Chief Election Commissioner said.

The Chief Election Commissioner also informed that there are 6.3 lakhs Persons with a disability (PWD) voters in the state.

The EC also informed that there are 4 crore male crore voters while 3.6 crore voters are female.

He also informed that there are 14.5 lakh senior citizen voters in the state.

The CEC also informed at the press conference that the commisison held meetings with representatives of different national political parties in the run up to the general elections in the last two days.

The commission said it has deleted 16.7 lakh from the electoral rolls due to death and shifting of voters to another place.

He also appealed people to cast their vote with out any fear at the time of voting. "I appeal to people to go to vote without any fear".

The dates for the Lok Sabha elections are expected to be announced in the next month.