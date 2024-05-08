Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / After 3rd phase of polls, INDIA bloc fuse blown off: PM Modi in T'gana

After 3rd phase of polls, INDIA bloc fuse blown off: PM Modi in T'gana

The BRS and Congress openly criticise each other on corruption, but it is a common factor between these parties, PM Modi said

The BRS and Congress openly criticise each other on corruption, but it is a common factor between these parties, PM Modi said. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 11:58 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

After the third phase of general elections in the country, the third fuse of Congress and its INDI Alliance parties was blown off, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.

Addressing a rally at Vemulawada, about 150 km from here, Modi said four phases of polling are left and with the blessings of people, the BJP and NDA marching towards victory.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

After the third phase of polls, the third fuse of Congress and INDI Alliance was off (blown up), Modi mocked at the opposition bloc.

Attacking the Congress and BRS, Modi said while the BJP believes in 'nation first' principle, for the Congress and BRS it is 'family first'.
 

The BRS and Congress openly criticise each other on corruption, but it is a common factor between these parties, he said.

Alleging that the Congress has been chanting the name of "Adani and Ambani" for five years and stopped it following the announcement of the LS polls, Modi said the grand old party should answer to the country.

Taking a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, he said there is a lot of discussion upto Delhi on double R (RR) tax in the state.

Also Read

PM Modi running 'school of corruption' in country, says Rahul Gandhi

JEE Mains Session 1 Result 2024 to be declared today, here is how to check

Vibrant Gujarat: India will become $35 trn economy by 2047, says Ambani

JEE Main 2024 session 2: Check all the exam guidelines and dress code

INDIA alliance is for commission, NDA is on mission: PM Narendra Modi

LS polls 2024: Repolling at polling station in Rajasthan's Barmer underway

Most Indian Americans back PM Modi's third term, says Diaspora leader

Lok Sabha polls 2024: 81.71% voter turnout recorded in 4 seats in Assam

Here's how Bhopal voters got diamond rings for voting on poll day

Over 15 million eligible to vote in Delhi's Lok Sabha elections on May 25

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiBJPLok Sabha electionsLok SabhaIndian National Congress

First Published: May 08 2024 | 11:58 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story