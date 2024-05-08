Business Standard
LS polls 2024: Repolling at polling station in Rajasthan's Barmer underway

People wait in queues to cast their votes. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 11:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Repolling is underway at the Dudhwa Khurd polling station in Rajasthan's Barmer Lok Sabha constituency on Wednesday.
Repolling is being done after complaints of breach of confidentiality of votes were made after some videos showing bogus voting and the voters being denied their right to franchise went viral on social media.
The Barmer District Election Officer has suspended four members of the polling team which had conducted the voting at the booth.
Voting was held in this Lok Sabha constituency in the second phase on April 26.
Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said repolling will be held from 7 am to 5 pm at polling centre number 50, Government Higher Secondary School, Dudhwa Khurd booth of Chauhtan assembly constituency.
A total of 1,294 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise.
He said the department has made all preparations for repolling as per the instructions of the Commission and webcasting will be done at the polling station.
Earlier repolling was held on May 2 at a polling station in Ajmer Lok Sabha constituency.
There are 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan. Of these, voting was held for 12 seats in the first phase on April 19 and for 13 seats in the second phase on April 26.

First Published: May 08 2024 | 11:57 AM IST

