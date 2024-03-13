After ED raids, J'khand Cong MLA claims ignoring BJP's offer of LS ticket

After the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) raided her premises in Jharkhand, Congress MLA, Amba Prasad, on Tuesday claimed that the BJP had offered her ticket to contest from Hazaribag in the Lok Sabha elections.

Prasad, MLA from the Barkagaon constituency in Hazaribag district, further said that she had ignored the BJP's offer.

"They (ED) came early in the morning, and from there, it was just a whole day of torture. They made me stand in a place for hours. I was offered the Hazaribag Lok Sabha ticket from the BJP, which I ignored. Then I was pressurized," Prasad said while speaking to ANI on Tuesday.

"So many people coming from the RSS side also pressurized me to contest from Chatra. I ignored that also. They see me as a very strong candidate in Hazaribag because we are continuously winning Barkagaon seats. We are from Congress, not from BJP. So easy target," she said.

Earlier on Tuesday, ED raided premises linked to Congress MLA Amba Prasad in cases related to alleged land and transfer-posting scams. Raids were carried out at Amba Prasad's Ranchi residence and premises linked to her in Hazaribag.

As per agency sources, the raids which began in the morning continued till late night.

The raids were conducted in connection with a complaint of money laundering filed in 2023 against the Congress MLA at the Ranchi zonal office of the central enforcement agency.