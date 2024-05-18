Amethi suffered in last 5 years: Priyanka Gandhi hits out at Smriti Irani

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday attacked BJP's Amethi Lok Sabha seat candidate and sitting MP Smriti Irani, alleging that the region has "suffered" in the last five years as the BJP never thought about its development.

She was here to seek support for Congress' candidate from the seat Kishori Lal Sharma, who she said has "dedicated his entire life to Amethi".

Priyanka Gandhi, who is a general secretary in the Congress, held a roadshow in Jasi town on the last day of campaigning for the seat that goes to polls on May 20 in the fifth round of the seven-phase general elections.

"He (Sharma) has been associated with Amethi for the last 40 years. He was associated with my father (Rajiv Gandhi) here, he also worked with my mother (Sonia Gandhi) and my elder brother Rahul Gandhi. He has dedicated his entire life to Amethi," she said while addressing a gathering.

During the roadshow, which began from the Jais bus stand and ended at the Navjeet Intersection, Priyanka Gandhi and Sharma were seen waving at and greeting people from a vehicle. Flower petals were showered on them as the vehicle passed through the town.



"Amethi is my home and family, we have never stayed away from it and never will," said Priyanka Gandhi, who was in Amethi and Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh to campaign for Sharma and Rahul Gandhi, respectively.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Rahul Gandhi had contested from Wayanad in Kerala and Amethi. He won from Wayanad but lost Amethi to Irani.

Targeting Irani, the Congress leader said, "Amethi has suffered a lot in the last five years..." and "these people never thought about its development". "Rahul was defeated (in 2019) as they mislead you," she said.

"We understand our responsibility because Amethi is my home and family. We will keep working for this family. Along with Kishori Lal Sharma ji, Rahul Gandhi has also said that this is my family and I will keep working for Amethi and Rae Bareli," Priyanka Gandhi said.