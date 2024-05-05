'Anarchy' of YSRCP govt will end in 10 days, says TDP chief Naidu

The "anarchy" of the YSRCP's five-year government will end in 10 days, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu said on Saturday.

Addressing a public meeting in NTR district's Nuziveedu as part of his Prajagalam election campaign tour, Naidu also labelled Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy a "gang leader of robbers and landgrabbers".

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"The anarchy that the state is now facing will end in another 10 days We are coming as an alliance to save the people from these conspirators," the leader of opposition in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly said.

Elections for the 175-member assembly and the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh will be held simultaneously on May 13. The votes will be counted on June 4.

Labelling Reddy a "gang leader of robbers and landgrabbers", the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief called on people to dump the fan -- the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) election symbol -- in the dustbin.

Naidu alleged Reddy is formulating deceptive strategies to grab people's lands through the Land Titling Act and claimed that Critical River Technology -- a US company -- is maintaining the state's land records.

The TDP is contesting the elections as part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) with the BJP and the Janasena.

Naidu asserted that when the alliance forms the government in the state, he will take all necessary measures to complete the Chintalapudi lift irrigation project and also globally publicise the Nuziveedu mangoes.

Observing that his vision was destroyed on the pretext of setting up "three capitals", the former chief minister also expressed a desire to make Amaravati the best capital in the country.

Had Amaravati been completed, youngsters would have got jobs and the outer ring road would have touched Nuziveedu, Naidu said.

He promised to revive the Amaravati project immediately after coming to power.

Promising to put his first signature on a mega teacher recruitment drive after regaining power, Naidu also assured to provide 20 lakh jobs in five years.