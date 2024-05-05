Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Rahul took rights of his sister by entering fray from Rae Bareli: MP CM

Rahul took rights of his sister by entering fray from Rae Bareli: MP CM

Addressing a rally in the Guna Lok Sabha constituency, Yadav claimed Rahul ran away to Kerala (Wayanad constituency) from Amethi (Uttar Pradesh) after facing defeat

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav during a rally for Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Bhopal
2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2024 | 6:25 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's filing nomination from Rae Bareli constituency is akin to him snatching the rights of his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her husband, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav alleged on Saturday.

Addressing a rally in the Guna Lok Sabha constituency, Yadav claimed Rahul ran away to Kerala (Wayanad constituency) from Amethi (Uttar Pradesh) after facing defeat.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"There is the sea ahead (in Kerala), otherwise it is not clear where Rahul would have gone," Yadav quipped.

Rahul Gandhi had said he would contest from Amethi while his sister will be in the fray from Rae Bareli, Yadav said.

"Smriti Irani (Union minister and BJP candidate) was sitting in Amethi and calling Rahul but he developed cold feet by the time he reached Uttar Pradesh," Yadav said, a day after Rahul filed his nomination from Rae Bareli seat, currently represented by his mother Sonia Gandhi.

Yadav claimed Rahul's brother-in-law (Vadra) had put up posters in Uttar Pradesh that he was ready to contest.

"'Ye Apne Jija Ke Nahi Huye'! He (Rahul) filed the nomination from Rae Bareli by snatching the rights of his sister," the chief minister said.

In a veiled jibe at Madhya Pradesh Congress stalwarts Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh, Yadav dubbed them "Rahu and Ketu" who are playing different roles.

"All problems are arising from these two planets. One of them is from Chhindwara and another is from your (Guna's) neighbour (Rajgarh LS seat)," he said.

Digvijaya Singh is contesting from the Rajgarh Lok Sabha constituency.

Guna constituency goes to polls on May 7.

Also Read

BJP picks Ujjain MLA Mohan Yadav as Madhya Pradesh chief minister

Mohan Yadav to be next chief minister of Madhya Pradesh: Who is he?

Raghvendra Singh appointed as principal secretary to Madhya Pradesh CM

IPL 2024: Here's how Mayank Yadav mastered the art of quick bowling

LS polls 2024: PM Modi's gurarantee vs Mulayam's legacy in Mainpuri

LS polls: 'Country will rise' if Constitution is changed, says Uddhav

Rahul Gandhi promotes caste survey, promises to abolish Agniveer scheme

Economy will regress into 'fragile five' if Cong manifesto implemented: FM

Time to choose new PM to correct politics of country, says Priyanka Gandhi

LS polls: PM Modi holds roadshow in UP for Kanpur, Akbarpur candidates

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Rahul GandhiMohan YadavLok Sabha electionsElections in IndiaBJPCongress

First Published: May 05 2024 | 6:24 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story