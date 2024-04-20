Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Andhra Cong chief Y S Sharmila files nomination for Kadapa Lok Sabha seat

Andhra Cong chief Y S Sharmila files nomination for Kadapa Lok Sabha seat

Elections for the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled on May 13

A Congress supporter waves the party's flag outside the venue of the joint press conference of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav, in Ghaziabad, Wednesday, April 17, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh)
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2024 | 1:26 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Andhra Pradesh Congress President Y S Sharmila on Saturday filed her nomination for the Kadapa Lok Sabha seat.

Sharmila was accompanied by Sunitha Narreddy, her cousin and daughter of Y S Vivekananda Reddy, who was murdered in the run-up to the 2019 polls.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Filed the nomination as Kadapa MP candidate. Kadapa people did not forget Y S Rajasekhar Reddy and Vivekananda. We believe that they will vote this time by keeping them in their mind, said Sharmila, addressing a press conference.

Prior to filing the nomination, Sharmila offered prayers at her father Rajasekhar Reddy's grave at Idupulupaya.

As Congress candidate for the Kadapa Lok Sabha seat, she will take on her cousin Y S Avinash Reddy from the ruling YSRCP run by her older brother and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Elections for the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled on May 13.

Also Read

Cong fields Y S Sharmila from Kadapa; Jawed to contest from Kishanganj

YSRCP chief Jagan to begin election campaign from today in Andhra Pradesh

Meet Y S Sharmila, Andhra Pradesh CM's sister who is set to join Congress

Merger with Congress: YS Sharmila to meet AICC leadership in Delhi on Jan 3

YSRCP releases list of candidates for 25 LS, 175 Assembly seats in Andhra

Lok Sabha polls: BJP to win all 25 seats in Rajasthan, says HM Amit Shah

CJI Chandrachud urges voters to not miss voting in 2024 general elections

LS polls: K'taka BJP chief Vijayendra rubbishes 'dynasty politics' charge

Will PM deliver on his 'promise' to put Ashok Chavan in jail asks Congress

LS polls: 5K electors to cast votes for first time at former Maoist hotbed

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Andhra Pradesh governmentAndhra PradeshLok Sabha electionsLok Sabha

First Published: Apr 20 2024 | 1:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story