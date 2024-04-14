As India ages, BJP's manifesto vows Ayushman Bharat cover for sr citizens

Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri - Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), the flagship healthcare insurance scheme of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government, launched in September 2018, is likely to receive a further boost, covering senior citizens above 70 years and the transgender community, if the BJP is re-elected this year.

Releasing the party manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the BJP is "determined to encompass every senior citizen above 70 years of age under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme". Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Currently, the PMJAY covers over 341 million citizens who receive free health insurance of ₹5 lakh for hospitalisation. The manifesto states: "We have provided quality free health treatment of up to ₹5 lakh to poor families under Ayushman Bharat. We will continue to provide free health treatment by strengthening Ayushman Bharat and other such initiatives."



"We have provided high-quality healthcare services to middle-class families by expanding the AIIMS and Ayushman Arogya Mandir network. We have provided subsidised medicines through Jan Aushadhi Kendras and also established 315 new medical colleges across the country. We will continue to expand these services to ensure accessible high-quality healthcare services for our middle-class families."

Data from the National Health Authority (NHA) dashboard shows that, cumulatively, the scheme has covered 65 million hospitalisations, totalling Rs 81,979 crore since its inception. In the last month alone, 1.7 million people have been hospitalised under the scheme, totalling an expenditure of Rs 2,314.7 crore.



General medicine, infectious diseases, and general surgery are the three main therapy areas covered by the Ayushman Bharat scheme now, while haemodialysis is the top-most procedure that the scheme covers.

The scheme aims to reduce out-of-pocket expenditure (OOPE) for the poor, and Modi has highlighted that this scheme has been willingly adopted even in opposition-ruled states.

Out-of-pocket expenditure for healthcare services is projected to fall to 35 per cent by 2025-26, from 44 per cent recorded in the National Health Accounts of 2021, the Union Health Ministry said in November. This reduction in OOPE can be attributed to an increase in the share of government health expenditure from 45 per cent in 2021 to a projected 55 per cent by 2025-26.



If re-elected, the BJP plans to further expand this flagship scheme and its coverage.

"We will expand the Ayushman Bharat Yojana to cover senior citizens and provide them access to free and quality healthcare...We will expand the network of Garima Grahas to cater to the needs of transgender individuals. We will issue identity cards to ensure their recognition nationwide. Furthermore, all eligible transgender individuals will be covered under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana," the manifesto stated.

The focus on senior citizens is understandable as recent data shows that relatively young India today will become a rapidly ageing society in the coming decades.



According to the 'India Ageing Report 2023' by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in collaboration with the International Institute for Population Sciences (IIPS), one-fifth of India's population will comprise people above 60 by 2050.

The percentage of the elderly in India has been increasing swiftly in recent years, and this trend is likely to continue in the coming decades. The share of the population over the age of 60 years is projected to increase from 10.5 per cent in 2022 to 20.8 per cent in 2050. By the end of the century, the elderly will constitute over 36 per cent of the total population of the country. A sharp growth in the elderly population has been observed from 2010 onwards, along with a decline in the age group below 15 years, indicating rapid ageing in India.



Probal Ghosal, Chairman and Director, Ujala Cygnus, which runs a network of 21 hospitals across five states in India, said that through the promises made in this latest manifesto, the idea is to address the middle-tier of the population, which was left uncovered in healthcare insurance or had limited access to healthcare facilities. "The economically backward sections were covered under Ayushman Bharat, and the top layer of the population is covered by private insurance. India is moving in the direction of the US healthcare system, where population coverage comes from insurance," he added.

Industry sources claimed that the Centre is working on increasing the coverage under Ayushman Bharat to Rs 10 lakh from the current Rs 5 lakh. If the BJP government is re-elected, then there is likely to be an announcement in the upcoming budget on this, said an industry source close to the development.



On the whole, India's spending on healthcare as a percentage of GDP is expected to rise to 3 per cent from the current 1.5 per cent, the source quoted above said.

Public health experts agree. Speaking to Business Standard, public health policy expert Dilip Mavlankar said that there is a need to move towards universal healthcare and also improve public health infrastructure and quality simultaneously. "Everyone technically can access free healthcare at a government hospital or health centre. So the need of the hour is to strengthen this infrastructure and allocate sufficient capital for this," Mavlankar said. He felt that even a participatory approach where each family pays a nominal amount of Rs 50-100 per month could be a solution to funding problems. "The below poverty line section may be exempted, but many will opt for shelling out a nominal amount if they get free healthcare and free medicines. Ayushman Bharat is covering hospitalisations and in any community, less than 5 per cent need hospitalisation. Therefore, there is a need to boost outpatient healthcare access," he said.