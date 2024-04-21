Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Country punishing Congress for its sins, says PM Modi at Jalore rally

Country punishing Congress for its sins, says PM Modi at Jalore rally

"The Congress has hollowed out the country by spreading termites of nepotism and corruption. And today the country is angry with the Congress and is punishing it for these sins

Image: Taken from BJP' X account, Handle: @BJP4India)
Press Trust of India Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2024 | 4:45 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the country is punishing the Congress for its "sins" and the party that had once won 400 seats is unable to contest 300 seats in this Lok Sabha election.

"In the first phase of voting, half of Rajasthan has punished Congress. Rajasthan, which is full of patriotism, knows that Congress can never make India strong," Modi said at an election rally in Jalore district.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

He said that the country does not want the conditions that existed before 2014 to return.

"The Congress has hollowed out the country by spreading termites of nepotism and corruption. And today the country is angry with the Congress and is punishing it for these sins.
 

"The Congress party is itself to be blamed for its present condition ... The party which had once won 400 seats is unable to contest 300 seats on its own," he said.

 

Modi was addressing a public meeting in Bhinmal of Jalore district in support of BJP candidate Lumbaram Chaudhary.

 

There are 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan. The first phase of polling for 12 seats was held on April 19 and the remaining 13 will go to poll in the second phase on April 26.

Also Read

Lenovo launches Legion 9i 16-inch gaming laptop in India: Know price, specs

INDIA alliance is for commission, NDA is on mission: PM Narendra Modi

Lenovo Legion series, powered by Intel AI chips, launched in India: Details

PM Modi frustated, resorting to cliched Hindu-Muslim script, says Cong

PM Modi launches BJP's LS campaign in Madhya Pradesh with Jabalpur roadshow

Democracy will end if 'Modi-Shah sarkar' comes back to power: Kharge

BSP announces names of candidate for four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal

Congress' fight is only to cross 40: Anurag Thakur slams 'INDIA' bloc

CAA will be repealed when 'INDIA' Bloc comes to power, says P Chidambaram

Lawlessness prevailing in West Bengal under Mamata's rule: Rajnath Singh

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :CongressLok Sabha elections

First Published: Apr 21 2024 | 4:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story