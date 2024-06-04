Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / BJP leading in all 5 seats of Uttarakhand; trend continuing since 2014

BJP leading in all 5 seats of Uttarakhand; trend continuing since 2014

Former CM Trivendra Singh Rawat is leading in Haridwar, Mala Rajya Lakshmi Shah in Tehri Garhwal, Anil Baluni in Garhwal (Pauri), Ajay Bhatt in Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar and Ajay Tamta in Almora

BJP,BJP logo
The BJP has been sweeping Lok Sabha elections in Uttarakhand since 2014. (Representational photo)
Press Trust of India Dehradun
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 10:52 AM IST
The BJP was leading in all five Lok Sabha seats in Uttarakhand, according to news channels.

The Election Commission is yet to give the initial trends but according to the news channels former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat is leading in Haridwar, Mala Rajya Lakshmi Shah in Tehri Garhwal, Anil Baluni in Garhwal (Pauri), Ajay Bhatt in Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar and Ajay Tamta in Almora.

Counting for the five seats in the state began at 8 am.

The BJP has been sweeping all the five seats in the state since 2014.

Topics :UttarakhandLok Sabha electionsElection Results 2024Trivendra Singh Rawat

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 10:52 AM IST

