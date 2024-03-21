BJP releases third list for LS polls, fields Tamilisai from south Chennai

Tamilisai Soundararajan, who quit as the Telangana governor earlier this week, will be the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the Chennai South seat, while the party’s state unit chief, former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer K Annamalai, has been fielded from the Coimbatore constituency. The BJP released its third list of candidates, comprising nine contestants for seats in Tamil Nadu.

Union minister L Murugan, currently a Rajya Sabha member, will contest from the Nilgiris reserved seat. In February, Murugan was the only Union minister, other than Ashwini Vaishnaw, that the BJP re-nominated to the Rajya Sabha. Seven Union ministers, including Dharmendra Pradhan, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, and Bhupender Yadav, were denied re-nomination and are set to contest the Lok Sabha polls.

Soundararajan unsuccessfully contested against DMK’s Kanimozhi in Thoothukudi in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Pon Radhakrishnan, a former Union minister, was the BJP's lone winning candidate from Tamil Nadu from the Kanniyakumari seat in 2014, and was the runner-up in 2009 and 2019 polls. He will contest from the seat again.

The BJP plans to contest 20 of Tamil Nadu’s 39 seats. Its allies, such as GK Vasan’s Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar), are likely to contest three seats, the Pattali Makkal Katchi will contest 10 seats, and the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam two seats. Some of these allies could field their candidates on the BJP’s symbol.

The BJP is hopeful of bettering its poor electoral record in Kerala and Tamil Nadu on the back of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's frequent visits to these states, including holding such events as the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam. With its third list, the BJP has announced 274 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls. Its first list comprised 195 candidates, two of whom later withdrew, and the second list comprised 72 candidates.