BJP's Locket Chatterjee accuses TMC supporters of accosting her vehicle

"Suddenly, some outsiders attacked the vehicle, common people were not there. I could come out of there with the help of my security personnel," she said

Locket Chatterjee, BJP member of parliament from Hooghly | Photo: ANI
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2024 | 6:35 AM IST
BJP's Hooghly Lok Sabha seat candidate Locket Chatterjee on Saturday accused Trinamool Congress supporters of accosting her vehicle.

The TMC denied having any role in the incident, claiming that common people were protesting her alleged absence from the constituency, from where she is contesting to win for the second consecutive term.

The incident took place at Bansberia in Hooghly district, where she went to attend a religious ceremony.

"Suddenly, some outsiders attacked the vehicle, common people were not there. I could come out of there with the help of my security personnel," she said.

Dismissing her allegations, a local TMC leader said, "Common people were protesting her absence from the constituency. The TMC does not have anything to do with the incident.

First Published: Apr 07 2024 | 6:35 AM IST

