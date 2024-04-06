Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / PM Modi, CM Yogi hold roadshow in Ghaziabad ahead of Lok Sabha elections

PM Modi, CM Yogi hold roadshow in Ghaziabad ahead of Lok Sabha elections

This is the prime minister's first roadshow in Uttar Pradesh after the announcement of Lok Sabha elections

Image: x @PTI_NewsAlerts
Press Trust of India Ghaziabad (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2024 | 7:01 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a roadshow in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad in support of BJP candidate Atul Garg.

In his first roadshow in the state since the announcement of the Lok Sabha polls last month, the prime minister was joined by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Garg in an open jeep as Modi waved at the enthusiastic lot of supporters.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The roadshow started from the Maliwad Chowk and will culminate at Chaudhary Mod.

The district administration has made elaborate security arrangements for the event including the deployment of large number of personnel and enforcing traffic diversions.

This is the prime minister's first roadshow in Uttar Pradesh after the announcement of Lok Sabha elections.
 

Braving the harsh sun, the supporters had been waiting on the road since the afternoon as drums and bands kept them engaged.

As the prime minister's vehicle moved slowly on the road, people lining on the both sides of the road showered flowers on him and raised slogans.

Paintings were installed at various points on the way including one of his mother Hiraben blessing him. A tableaux of Lord Ram and Sita was also exhibited.

Also Read

Noida-Ghaziabad metro link to integrate Rapid Rail; check details here

Lok Sabha elections 2024: PM Modi to hold rally, roadshow in UP today

Ram mandir to govt jobs: Issues that may dominate Lok Sabha elections

UP CM to visit Ayodhya today, hold meeting with Ram Temple trust officials

Northern Railways set to revamp Ghaziabad railway station: Details here

LS polls 'not fair' but despite that, INDIA bloc will get majority: Ramesh

CPI releases manifesto; promises to scrap CAA, 50% cap on reservation

Congress manifesto bears imprint of Muslim League, says PM; Cong replies

Congress manifesto 'bears Muslim league imprint': PM Modi in Saharanpur

BJP won't win even 200 seats in LS polls as per RSS survey: Priyank Kharge

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiYogi AdityanathBJPLok SabhaLok Sabha elections

First Published: Apr 06 2024 | 6:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story