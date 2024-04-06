Assam govt will provide 50,000 additional jobs: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that his government will provide 50,000 additional jobs, besides the one lakh appointments it had promised people previously.

He also assured people that they would receive more benefits under ration cards as services would be expanded, and also more women beneficiaries would be added to the 'Orunudoi' scheme.

Speaking at an election rally at Titabor in Jorhat district, Sarma said, "We had promised people of giving one lakh jobs and the Congress had laughed at us then. But we kept our promise and gave employment to one lakh youths."



"Now, in the next few years, we will give 50,000 more jobs, spread across different departments such as home and education," he said.

The CM said that more beneficiaries will be enrolled in different welfare schemes and the facilities will be further expanded.

He said more beneficiaries would be added to Orunudoi scheme, under which Rs 1,250 is transferred every month to the bank accounts of women belonging to financially weaker households.

Similarly, facilities for families with ration cards will be expanded soon, he added.

"We have not only ensured that more families have ration cards, but are now also going to provide more facilities for such families, from free foodgrains to healthcare to insurance, everything will be covered under it," the CM said.

Exhorting people to vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a third successive term, Sarma said that sustained and accelerated development is possible only under a 'double engine government'.

He urged the people of Titabor to not only vote for the BJP candidate in the Lok Sabha polls, but also elect the saffron party's nominee in the 2026 assembly elections.

Later, while addressing another rally at Nazira in Sivasagar district, Sarma said people of Nazira assembly seat can ensure faster development of the area by electing a BJP candidate in the next state election.

Nazira, which falls under Jorhat Lok Sabha seat, is represented in the assembly by Congress' Debabrata Saikia, who is the leader of the opposition in the state assembly.

Sarma said he will be visiting Nazira after the Lok Sabha elections to address the grievances of the people and also to ensure that Saikia "does not steal credit for the BJP government's schemes".

Earlier in the day, the CM addressed another rally at Mariani in Jorhat district, where he outlined the schemes especially undertaken for the tea tribes, who form a major chunk of the electorate in the area.

