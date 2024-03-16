Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / BJP's RS MP Ajay Pratap Singh quits party, expresses dissatisfaction

Singh was nominated to the Upper House of Parliament by the BJP in March 2018. His tenure as Rajya Sabha member will end on April 2. He was not re-nominated by the party

Press Trust of India Bhopal
Last Updated : Mar 16 2024
Bharatiya Janata Party's Rajya Sabha member from Madhya Pradesh, Ajay Pratap Singh, on Saturday said he has resigned from the party's primary membership, saying he was not happy with the ruling outfit's process of selecting candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Singh shared his resignation letter in a post on his official X account on Saturday morning. "I am resigning from the primary membership of the party," he stated in the one-line letter addressed to BJP chief J P Nadda. He didn't mention any reason behind his resignation in the letter.

Singh was nominated to the Upper House of Parliament by the BJP in March 2018. His tenure as Rajya Sabha member will end on April 2. He was not re-nominated by the party.

Talking to reporters, Singh expressed displeasure over the party's process of selecting candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. He said although he wanted to contest from the Sidhi Lok Sabha seat, the BJP fielded Rajesh Mishra from there.

