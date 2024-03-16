Rahul's Nyay Yatra closing to feature INDIA bloc leaders: Nana Patole

With Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra nearing its end in Maharashtra, a massive rally has been planned on Sunday at Mumbai's Shivaji Park where most of the INDIA bloc leaders are slated to participate, the Congress state chief Nana Patole said.

"A huge rally will be organised. Leaders of the INDIA bloc will be present here to welcome Rahul Gandhi," Patole told ANI on Friday.

Heaping praise on Rahul Gandhi, who is to end the Nyay Yatra on Sunday, the senior Congress leader said, "People from the INDIA bloc as well as those across the country have faith in the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and have high hopes for him. Everyone knows about Rahul Gandhi's sacrifice. He is fighting for the country, its Constitution and its democracy."

Responding to a question on the Congress meeting on Friday, Patole said, "The meeting was about preparations for the polls."

Sunday's mega rally will also signal the launch of the INDIA bloc's campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Rahul Gandhi's rally in Maharashtra is being held at a time when several party leaders from the state have switched over to the BJP, the most prominent being former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan. Chavan joined the BJP in Mumbai on February 13.

Earlier, on Wednesday, senior party leader Padmakar Valvi joined the BJP, in the presence of the BJP's state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule and party leader Ashok Chavan, in Mumbai.

A few weeks ago, Basavaraj Patil joined the BJP in the presence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil.