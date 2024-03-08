Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / BJP, TDP have decided to work together for upcoming polls: Ravindra Kumar

BJP, TDP have decided to work together for upcoming polls: Ravindra Kumar

Jana Sena president and actor Pawan Kalyan was also part of the discussions that went on for more than an hour and a half at Shah's residence here on Thursday night

Rajya Sabha MP K Ravindra Kumar | Photo: X @sansad_tv
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2024 | 4:23 PM IST
Senior Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP K Ravindra Kumar claimed on Friday that the BJP, the Jana Sena and his party have decided in principle to work together for upcoming polls and the modalities are being worked out.

A day after TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu held deliberations with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief J P Nadda, Kumar told PTI that preliminary discussions have taken place for the "purpose of alliance" for the Lok Sabha and state Assembly polls, which are held simultaneously in Andhra Pradesh.

"In principle the BJP, TDP and Jana Sena have decided to work together," he added.

Jana Sena president and actor Pawan Kalyan was also part of the discussions that went on for more than an hour and a half at Shah's residence here on Thursday night.

Sources said the number of seats the BJP will get in such an alliance remains a sticking point. Andhra Pradesh has 25 Lok Sabha and 175 Assembly constituencies.

The top leaders of the three parties may hold another round of discussions to sort out the differences and finalise the arrangements, the sources added.

First Published: Mar 08 2024 | 4:23 PM IST

