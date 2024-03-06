BJP will win all 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan, claims Bhupendra Yadav

Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav on Tuesday expressed confidence that the BJP will win all 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan in the upcoming general election.

Interacting with reporters at the state headquarters of BJP here, the BJP's Alwar Lok Sabha candidate said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is busy making India a developed nation while the Congress is nowhere seen.

"We are working with the resolve to hold elections on Modi's guarantee for a developed India and to make the country strong in 2047. We will win all 25 seats in Rajasthan and will work on the vision for Viksit Bharat at 2047," he said.

Yadav said that it is the result of Prime Minister Modi's guarantee that in the last 10 years, India moved rapidly on the path of development.

It is due to the determination of PM Modi that India became the fifth-largest economy in the world. The day is not far when India will become the third largest economy in the world, the Union minister said.

Hitting out at the Congress, Yadav said the opposition party does not have any policy, leadership or the ability to make decisions.