Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Centre allocated Rs 2.93 trillion funds for Karnataka: BJP chief Nadda

Centre allocated Rs 2.93 trillion funds for Karnataka: BJP chief Nadda

He noted, "80 crore people are getting a free ration every month. Out of 80 crore, 4 crore are from Karnataka."

"We are looking into the sun in a continuous manner - UV magnetic charges observation, corona graph observation, X-ray observation and other things," he said. (PTI: Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2024 | 11:43 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

BJP national president JP Nadda on Sunday highlighted the significant increase in funding for Karnataka by the Government of India, which was Rs 80,000 crore previously and has now been increased to Rs. 2.93 trillion.

Nadda said, "Today, the Congress released an advertisement on how much (funds) they used to give (to Karnataka). Today, the Government of India has increased Karnataka's funding by 4 times. How is the Congress able to make allegations against the Central Government? They forgot that they used to give Rs. 80,000 crore to Karnataka. And today, PM Modi gives Rs. 2.93 lakh crores."

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Nadda pointed out Congress' long-standing failures, emphasizing their inability to alleviate poverty over six decades.

"When Jawaharlal Nehru gave the slogan of 'Gareebi Hatao', there was 50% poverty. When Indira Gandhi said 'Gareebi Hatao', there was 60% poverty. Rajiv Gandhi admitted that only 15 paise reached the poor out of 1 rupee. Now, Rahul Gandhi says that he will finish poverty in one blow, which they could not do in 60 years. This happened because of their 'Drawing room' politics."

Nadda further emphasized the efficacy of current poverty alleviation schemes under the Modi government, particularly the 'Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Anna Yojana', which he described as the world's largest scheme for the poor.

He noted, "80 crore people are getting a free ration every month. Out of 80 crore, 4 crore are from Karnataka."

"As a result of the scheme, 25 crore people who were Below Poverty Line are now Above Poverty Line, according to IMF and NITI Aayog," he said. Earlier, BJP President JP Nadda attacked the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, saying that they indulged in corruption, promoted nepotism, enjoyed the cream, had fun and forgot the public.Hitting out at the UPA government, Nadda said, "What happened during the UPA government? They did corruption, promoted nepotism, enjoyed the cream, had fun, and forgot the public.

Also Read

BJP president J P Nadda, five others take oath as Rajya Sabha members

BJP chief JP Nadda to address rallies in poll-bound Chhattisgarh today

Nadda launches BJP's 'Ek Baar Phir Se Modi Sarkar' wall writing programme

BJP Prez Nadda leads protest against cash recovery at Cong MP's premises

India aspires for development-oriented government: BJP chief Nadda

Congress announces candidates for nine more Lok Sabha seats in Andhra

Home voting conducted for sr citizens, PWDs in 4 segments of Jammu LS seat

A first in LS polls: Corporate-backed political party enters the fray

LS polls: BJP, Congress use strategic advertising to sway undecided voters

LS polls: From 69.9% to 65.5%, first phase polling sees drop in vote share

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Jagat Prakash NaddaCentre

First Published: Apr 21 2024 | 11:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story