CM Shinde's Shiv Sena faces opposition from party leaders over nominations

With the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde likely to replace its candidate in Hingoli Lok Sabha seat, some party leaders claim they are facing opposition from alliance partners over nominations in a couple of seats.

The Shiv Sena on March 28 announced Hingoli's sitting MP Hemant Patil as its candidate from the seat.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

However, there has been opposition to his candidature from within the 'Mahayuti' (grand alliance), which also comprises the BJP and Ajit Pawar-led NCP, a Shiv Sena leader claimed.

Polling in Hingoli will be held in the second phase of Lok Sabha polls on April 26.

With Thursday being the last day of filing nominations for the second phase, Patil is likely to be replaced with Shiv Sena functionary Baburao Kadam Kohalikar.

Talking to reporters on Wednesday, Kadam said, "CM Shinde called me to Mumbai four days back and asked me to start preparations for the Lok Sabha elections. It was the first time when I got the hint that Hemant Patil was going to be replaced. I was, in fact, preparing for the Hadgaon assembly seat (for the state polls due later this year) because Hemant Patil's name was already announced."



On what has been Patil's reaction to this, Kadam said the sitting MP from Hingoli told him to start preparations for the Lok Sabha seat after he spoke to CM Shinde.

"He will definitely support me, and we will campaign together in the constituency," he added.

Hemant Patil, who reached Hingoli on Thursday, told reporters that he feels his candidature should not have been announced in the first place.

"I spoke to CM Eknath Shinde and other party leaders and decided to accept the party's decision. I will diligently work for the party's candidate and make efforts for his victory, he said.

Shiv Sena MLA Santosh Bangar, whose video supporting Patil's candidature went viral a few days back, told a regional news channel on Wednesday that he is a hardcore party worker and will campaign for the candidate finalised by party chief Eknath Shinde.

"I had supported Patil's candidature, but if the party wants Kadam content, I will campaign for him too. I will ensure he wins by a margin of lakhs of votes," Bangar said.

A senior Shiv Sena leader also claimed there has been a strong opposition to sitting MP Bhavana Gawali's candidature from Yavatmal-Washim Lok Sabha seat, which will also go to polls in the second phase.

She has been winning the seat since 1999.

"Bhavana Gawali is firm on contesting the election irrespective of whether she would get the ticket or not. She has a strong network of party workers in the constituency," a close associate of the MP said.

When Hemant Patil was asked if his wife is likely to be fielded from Yavatmal-Washim seat, he said, I have no idea about it. I need to hold a meeting with my family members soon and take a call on it. I came (to Hingoli) from Mumbai late last night.

To a query on the claims of opposition to Shiv Sena candidates from the Mahayuti partners, Sena spokesperson Naresh Mhaske said the party leadership is taking decisions that would benefit it.

"We want to win the seats, it is more important," he added.