Cong conspiring to transfer OBC, SC, ST rights to Muslims: Keshav Maurya

The Congress has "conspired" to snatch the rights of OBCs, SCs and STs, who are in "majority" in the country, and give these to Muslims, senior BJP leader Keshav Prasad Maurya alleged on Friday.

The Congress' "dangerous thinking" of taking away the rights of Dalits, the backwards and adivasis (tribals) and hand them over to "intruders" is clear from its Lok Sabha poll manifesto, Maurya told a press conference at the BJP headquarters here.

"They (the Congress) have clearly said in their manifesto that if given a chance, they will finish majoritarianism (in the country). The OBCs (Other Backward Classes), SCs (Scheduled Castes) and STs (Scheduled Tribes) are majority in the country," the Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister said.

The Congress will be punished in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections for the "social injustice" it has done with the country's Dalits, backwards and adivasis for 70 years, he said.

Maurya said the Congress has "conspired to snatch the rights of ?OBCs, SCs and STs ?and give these to Muslims".

Voting is underway in 88 constituencies spread across 13 states and Union Territories, including in Uttar Pradesh, in the second phase of the polls.