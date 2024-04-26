Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Lok Sabha polls 2024 Phase 2: Over 27.5% voter turnout recorded till 11 am

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Tripura records the highest voter turnout, of 36.42%, till 11 am on Friday

Women voters wait to cast their votes in Bulandshahr on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 1:14 PM IST
The second phase of voting for the Lok Sabha elections in 2024 began on Friday, April 26. The phase will see voting in 88 constituencies in 13 states and Union Territories (UTs).

By 11 am, over 27.55 per cent voter turnout was recorded across 13 states and UTs.

Voter turnout in Tripura
Among all states and UTs that went to polls on Friday, Tripura recorded the highest voter turnout, of 36.42 per cent, till 11 am. In the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, around 1,400,000 voters will determine the outcome for nine candidates vying for the Tripura East Lok Sabha seat. Tripura West voted in the first phase of elections on April 19.

Voter turnout in Chhattisgarh
Voter turnout of 35.47 per cent was recorded in the state of Chhattisgarh till 11 am. The state is currently voting on the three Lok Sabha seats in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Voter turnout in West Bengal
Around 31.25 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 11 am in West Bengal. In the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls 2024, nearly 5,117,000 voters will determine the fate of candidates for three Lok Sabha constituencies.

Voter turnout in Kerala
All 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala will go to polls on Friday, concluding voting in the state. By 11 am, Kerala recorded 25.61 per cent in 20 Lok Sabha constituencies. Around 27.7 million voters will decide the fate of 194 candidates who are contesting from the 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

The second phase of Lok Sabha polls, scheduled for April 26, will see heavyweights like Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor from the Congress, and Hema Malini and Om Birla from the Bharatiya Janata Party. Voters will cast their votes across Assam and Bihar (5 seats each), Chhattisgarh (3), Karnataka (14), Kerala (20), Madhya Pradesh (6), Maharashtra (8), Rajasthan (13), Tripura (1), Uttar Pradesh (8), West Bengal (3), Manipur (1), and Jammu and Kashmir (1).

First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 1:13 PM IST

