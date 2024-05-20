Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Cong expects all poll officials to abide by their responsibilities: Rahul

'Seeing its defeat, the BJP wants to rob democracy by putting pressure on the government machinery to deny the mandate,' Gandhi said in a post on X

Raebareli: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses during a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Raebareli, Monday, May 13, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday urged all officials on election duty not to forget their constitutional responsibilities in the face of pressure and warned of strict action against anyone who insults the constitutional oath once the INDIA bloc forms government.

His remarks on 'X' came over Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav's post on the social media platform in which he shared a video purportedly showing a person voting for the BJP "eight times".

"Seeing its defeat, the BJP wants to rob democracy by putting pressure on the government machinery to deny the mandate," Gandhi said in a post on X.

The Congress expects all officials on election duty not to forget their constitutional responsibilities in the face of pressure from power, he said. "Otherwise, as soon as the government of the INDIA bloc is formed, such action will be taken that in future anyone will think 10 times before insulting the 'oath of the Constitution'."

Posting the video on X from his official account, Yadav said, "If the Election Commission feels that this is wrong then it must take some action. Otherwise, the BJP's booth committee is actually a loot committee.

