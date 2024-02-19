Cong leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' resumes from Pratapgarh

As the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra enters the 37th day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday resumed the Yatra from Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh.

Ahead of Rahul Gandhi's scheduled visit to Pratapgarh, Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi said, "Amethi is the home of Rahul Gandhi. He has been a member of parliament from here. He is the son of Amethi. Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is going to have a huge impact on Uttar Pradesh and the country..."

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh on Monday said that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi will address a public rally in Babuganj.

"Today is the 37th day of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi will address a public rally in Babuganj. We will stay in Amethi tonight and reach Raebareli tomorrow morning. We will stay in Lucknow tomorrow and in Kanpur the day after. Then, we will take 2 days' rest on 22nd and 23rd February..." said Congress leader, Jairam Ramesh.

When asked about Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh joining Bharat Jodo Naya Yatra, Jairam Ramesh said, "I expect that he will join the Yatra tomorrow. Earlier, Apna Dal leader Pallavi Patel also joined the yatra."

Earlier the Samajwadi Party Chief had accepted the invitation from Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to join the Yatra saying that he would participate in the Yatra in Amethi or Rae Bareli. However, with no headway being made in the seat-sharing talks between the two parties there have been reports that the SP Chief will stay away from the Yatra as it makes its way through Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday called upon the youth of the country to rise and stand up for their rights.

He asserted that the youth should have the primary claim over the country's wealth and resources, rather than "people like Adani and Ambani".

Addressing a large gathering of people, which consisted predominantly of youth, on the thirty-sixth day of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in this holy city of 'Sangam', Rahul Gandhi agreed with and shared the concerns of, the youth, particularly about their future, career and employment opportunities which were shrinking.

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi fired a fresh salvo at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Centre over the 'Pran Pratishtha' event of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's Ram Temple, claiming that the OBCs, Dalits, and Backward Class people, who represent 73per cent of the total population of the country, were nowhere seen during the mega event.

Gandhi was addressing a public gathering during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

The Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', succeeded by the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', aims to cover 6,700 km through 15 states, with Lok Sabha polls around the corner.