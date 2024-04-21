Congress announces candidates for nine more Lok Sabha seats in Andhra

The Congress party on Sunday announced the names of candidates for nine more Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh for the upcoming elections.

The Central Election Committee of the party announced candidates for Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Amalapuram (SC), Machilipatnam, Vijayawada, Ongole, Nandyala, Anantapur and Hindupur constituencies.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

According to an All India Congress Committee (AICC) press release, Jagna Goutham will contest from Amalapuram (SC), Valluru Bhargav (Vijayawada) and B A Samad Shaheen (Hindupur), among others.

The Communist Party of India (CPI), Congress and CPI (M) are INDIA alliance partners in Andhra Pradesh.

Congress has announced the names of candidates for 126 Assembly and 20 Lok Sabha seats. The grand old party has struck a seat-sharing deal with the CPM and CPI. The left parties are set to contest in one Lok Sabha and eight Assembly seats each.

Elections for the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled on May 13 and the counting of votes is slated for June 4.