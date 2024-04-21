Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Congress announces candidates for nine more Lok Sabha seats in Andhra

Congress announces candidates for nine more Lok Sabha seats in Andhra

According to an All India Congress Committee (AICC) press release, Jagna Goutham will contest from Amalapuram (SC), Valluru Bhargav (Vijayawada) and B A Samad Shaheen (Hindupur), among others

Elections for the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled on May 13 and the counting of votes is slated for June 4.
Press Trust of India Amaravati
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2024 | 11:31 PM IST
The Congress party on Sunday announced the names of candidates for nine more Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh for the upcoming elections.

The Central Election Committee of the party announced candidates for Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Amalapuram (SC), Machilipatnam, Vijayawada, Ongole, Nandyala, Anantapur and Hindupur constituencies.

According to an All India Congress Committee (AICC) press release, Jagna Goutham will contest from Amalapuram (SC), Valluru Bhargav (Vijayawada) and B A Samad Shaheen (Hindupur), among others.

The Communist Party of India (CPI), Congress and CPI (M) are INDIA alliance partners in Andhra Pradesh.

Congress has announced the names of candidates for 126 Assembly and 20 Lok Sabha seats. The grand old party has struck a seat-sharing deal with the CPM and CPI. The left parties are set to contest in one Lok Sabha and eight Assembly seats each.

Topics :CongressLok Sabha elections

First Published: Apr 21 2024 | 11:31 PM IST

