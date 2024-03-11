Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Congress' CEC meetings to finalise candidates for Lok Sabha elections

Congress' CEC meetings to finalise candidates for Lok Sabha elections

The Congress had announced its first list of 39 candidates on Friday with Rahul Gandhi to contest from Kerala's Wayanad again

Sonia Gandhi was present at the meeting along with Congress general secretary in-charge of Uttarakhand Kumari Selja (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2024 | 7:31 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Congress' Central Election Committee (CEC) met on Monday to finalise candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, days after the party released its first list for the polls.

The Congress had announced its first list of 39 candidates on Friday with Rahul Gandhi to contest from Kerala's Wayanad again.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Discussions were first taken up at the CEC meeting chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for the five Uttarakhand parliamentary constituencies first.

Besides Kharge, former Congress presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Ambika Soni, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, T S Singhdeo and Mohammad Jawaid, among others, are members of the CEC.

Sonia Gandhi was present at the meeting along with Congress general secretary in-charge of Uttarakhand Kumari Selja.

At the last CEC meet on Thursday, discussions were held on Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Sikkim, Tripura, Nagaland, Manipur, Meghalaya and Lakshwadeep.

According to the first list of candidates released by the party, former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has been fielded from Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal from Alappuzha (Kerala) and Shashi Tharoor has been renominated from Thiruvananthapuram.

Also Read

BJP CEC to meet tomorrow to discuss Madhya Pradesh candidates

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

State Assembly elections 2023 LIVE: Rajnath Singh slams BRS govt at rally

Telangana Congress demands CM KCR's resignation, governor rule in state

State Assembly polls LIVE: Priyanka Gandhi to hold rally in Churu today

Around 7,500 central forces personnel deployed in Odisha for elections

'INDIA' bloc parties will fight in West Bengal to defeat BJP, TMC: Yechury

EC Arun Goel's sudden resignation led to crisis, says Karti Chidambaram

Need to win all 13 LS seats to make Punjab 'Rangla': Arvind Kejriwal

Won't leave Chhindwara: Kamal Nath on contesting LS poll from Jabalpur

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :CongressLok SabhaElectionLok Sabha elections

First Published: Mar 11 2024 | 7:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story