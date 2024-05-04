Congress, JMM, RJD want to rob reservation of tribals, OBCs: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on Saturday that Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) aim to snatch reservation from tribals, backward classes, and Dalits and give it to Muslims, adding that he won't allow even a shred of reservation based on religion.

Addressing an election rally in Jharkhand's Palamu, Prime Minister Modi said, "These parties now want to snatch away the reservation of SC-ST-OBC. When our Constitution was being drafted, it was unanimously decided that reservations would never be granted in India based on religion. But now Congress-JMM and RJD collectively want to rob the reservation of tribals, backward classes, and Dalits and give it to Muslims based on religion. Congress makes this announcement, but JMM and RJD remain silent, thereby giving their tacit approval."

The Prime Minister asserted that he would not allow any party to tamper with the Constitution.

"My tribal, Dalit, and backward brothers and sisters should take it in writing (as a guarantee) that as long as Modi is alive, I will not allow even an iota of reservation for Dalits, backward classes, and tribals to be diverted to their vote bank based on religion. I will not permit anyone to meddle with the Constitution," he stated.

He further criticized Congress for neglecting the interests of Palamu and overlooking the tribals and backward classes of the district.

"Congress and its supporters abandoned Palamu. Their leaders in Delhi might not even be aware of Palamu's location on the map. Most Dalits and Adivasis reside in districts like this. They insulted Palamu by labeling it as backward. I said this is unacceptable. People in so-called backward areas also harbor hopes and aspirations. Officials used to consider posting in such areas as a punishment," he said.

The Prime Minister also alleged that JMM and Congress leaders amassed vast wealth through corruption.

"Modi is born for a purpose. JMM-Congress leaders gathered enormous wealth through corruption. I don't even own a bicycle. They are amassing everything for their children to inherit. But my heirs are all of you. Your children and grandchildren are my heirs. I want to give a 'Viksit Bharat' to your children. So that you don't have to endure what my family and crores of such families have experienced," the PM said.

Stating that he has experienced poverty firsthand, the Prime Minister said, "I understand the hardships faced by the poor. All the schemes launched in the last 10 years are inspired by my life experiences. When I meet the beneficiaries, tears of joy well up in my eyes. These tears are understood only by those who have witnessed poverty and struggle. One who hasn't seen his mother coughing due to smoke cannot comprehend these tears. The 'Shehzade' of Congress seeks solace in Modi's tears. These people are disappointed and hopeless."

Elections will be held in Jharkhand in four phases: May 13, 20, 25, and June 1.

In 2019, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 12 seats in Jharkhand, with the BJP securing 11. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress each secured one seat.

The general elections are being conducted in seven phases over six weeks from April 19 to June 1.

Polling for the first phase and the second phase was conducted on April 19 and April 26, respectively. The next round of voting will take place on May 7. The results will be announced on June 4.