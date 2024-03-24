Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Congress replaces candidate in Jaipur LS seat, fields Pratap Khachariyawas

Congress replaces candidate in Jaipur LS seat, fields Pratap Khachariyawas

Congress general secretary K C Venugopal stated that the party has fielded Murari Lal Meena as its candidate in the Dausa Lok Sabha constituency of Rajasthan

It also fielded Pratibha Suresh Dhanorkar from the Chandrapur Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi/Jaipur
Last Updated : Mar 24 2024 | 10:28 PM IST
The Congress on Sunday replaced its candidate for the Jaipur Lok Sabha seat, fielding former Rajasthan minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas after a section of party leaders objected to Sunil Sharma's nomination.

Sharma's candidate sparked controversy over his alleged association with the 'Jaipur Dialogue', which is critical of the Congress on social media. Sharma, however, asserted that he has had no association with the organisation and has been invited by it occasionally to present the Congress' view.

Sources said local opposition led to the change.

Congress general secretary K C Venugopal stated that the party has fielded Murari Lal Meena as its candidate in the Dausa Lok Sabha constituency of Rajasthan. It also fielded Pratibha Suresh Dhanorkar from the Chandrapur Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra.

First Published: Mar 24 2024 | 10:28 PM IST

