LS polls: SP fields S T Hasan from Moradabad, changes Bijnor candidate

The Samajwadi Party on Sunday renominated its Lok Sabha MP from Moradabad S T Hasan from the same seat and changed its Bijnor candidate by fielding Deepak Saini, the son of a party MLA.

The party announced the names in a post on X.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Samajwadi Party had earlier named Yashveer Singh as its candidate from Bijnor.

However, on Sunday, it named Deepak Saini as its candidate for the seat. He is the son of Ram Avtar Saini, the SP legislator from the Noorpur assembly segment that comes under the Bijnor parliamentary constituency.

According to the election schedule, polling in Uttar Pradesh's eight parliamentary constituencies, including Bijnor and Moradabad, will be held in the first phase of Lok Sabha polls on April 19.

The state will see voting in all seven phases of the Lok Sabha polls. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.