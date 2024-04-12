Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Congress to become extinct like dinosaur in few years, says Rajnath Singh

Congress to become extinct like dinosaur in few years, says Rajnath Singh

Press Trust of India Gauchar (U'khand)
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2024 | 9:44 PM IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh claimed on Friday that the Congress will become extinct like the dinosaur in a few years.

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader compared the infighting within the Congress to the house of television reality show "Bigg Boss", saying the leaders of the party are tearing each other's clothes on a daily basis.

"The exodus of leaders from the Congress continues. They are quitting the party one after another and joining the BJP. I am afraid that in a few years from now, the Congress will become extinct like the dinosaur. In a few years after 2024, if we take the name of the Congress, children will ask, who?" Singh said, addressing a rally in Uttarakhand's Gauchar in support of Anil Baluni, the BJP candidate from the Pauri seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

"They (Congress leaders) are fighting with each other on a daily basis. The party has become somewhat like the house of Bigg Boss on television. They are tearing each other's clothes on a daily basis," he said.

Topics :Rajnath SinghCongress

First Published: Apr 12 2024 | 9:44 PM IST

