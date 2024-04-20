Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / D K Shivakumar faces police case for 'bribery, undue influence at polls'

D K Shivakumar faces police case for 'bribery, undue influence at polls'

Shivakumar's brother D K Suresh is seeking re-election from Bangalore Rural in the Lok Sabha elections

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2024 | 7:36 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

An FIR has been registered against Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar for violation of the Model Code of Conduct for allegedly promising water supply in exchange of votes to residents of a housing society near here, the Election Commission said on Saturday.

The matter came to light after the BJP approached the poll body seeking action against Shivakumar after a video of him seeking votes from the residents of a housing society in Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha segment was shared widely on social media platforms.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Taking to social media platform 'X', the office of the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka said that an FIR is lodged by the FST (Flying Squad Teams) of Bengaluru against Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar for violation of MCC while addressing apartment owners in RR Nagara.
 

The FIR has been registered at RMC Yard police station under appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code for bribery and undue influence at elections, it stated.

In the video clip, Shivakumar was purportedly heard saying that he had come for a "business deal" and if the 2,510 houses in the housing society -- 6,424 votes -- went to his candidate, he assured them that their major issues concerning supply of Cauvery river water and need for a civic amenity site would be resolved by him within three months.

Shivakumar's brother D K Suresh is seeking re-election from Bangalore Rural in the Lok Sabha elections.

Also Read

NDA exam 1 and 2 exam schedule out at upsc.gov.in; check details here

Won't allow anyone to go on rampage in Karnataka: Dy CM Shivakumar

LS polls: Cong hopeful of winning in coastal K'taka region, says Shivakumar

Australian Open 2024 dates, prize money, top seed players, live streaming

Overseas friends of BJP meet in Israel to help party's prospects in polls

LS polls: Wayanad District Congress Committee general secy quits, joins BJP

Will 'last election' appeal work for former MP CM Digvijaya Singh?

AAP welcomes Congress' support to its candidates in Delhi mayoral polls

Powerful people in India, abroad joined hands to remove me from power: Modi

Cong against OBC, BJP will not let anyone do away with reservation: Shah

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :D K ShivakumarElection Commission of IndiaLok Sabha electionsKarnatakaElection Commission

First Published: Apr 20 2024 | 7:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story