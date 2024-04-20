Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

LS polls: Wayanad District Congress Committee general secy quits, joins BJP

'If he is inaccessible to me, imagine the situation of a common man. He was given five years. If we give another term, it will destroy the development prospects of Wayanad,' Sudhakaran said

Rahul Gandhi.rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Wayanad (Kerala)
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2024 | 7:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Congress party in Wayanad faced a setback on Saturday as its District Congress Committee general secretary resigned from the party and joined the BJP.
Addressing the media after joining the saffron party, P M Sudhakaran said present MP and Congress candidate for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, Rahul Gandhi, was inaccessible to even the district leaders of the party.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"If he is inaccessible to me, imagine the situation of a common man. He was given five years. If we give another term, it will destroy the development prospects of Wayanad," Sudhakaran said.
 
He also challenged Gandhi to announce that he will not contest from Amethi.
Two other "prominent personalities" too joined the BJP today, the saffron party said in a release.
The CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front has fielded senior CPI leader Annie Raja from the Wayanad constituency. The BJP has given the ticket to its state chief K Surendran in the high range constituency.
Recently, the UDF convenor of Kottayam District, Sji Manjakadambil, had left the Front and joined the NDA after forming a new political party.
Kerala will vote on April 26 in the Lok Sabha elections.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Lok Sabha Lok Sabha elections Congress BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 20 2024 | 7:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEWipro Q4 PreviewJAC 10th Result 2024 DeclaredLSG vs CSK Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon