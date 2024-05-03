Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / 'Daro mat, bhago mat': PM Modi on Rahul Gandhi's nomination from Raebareli

Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Congress for nominating Rahul Gandhi from the Raebareli constituency instead of Amethi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 1:17 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, criticised the Congress party's decision to nominate Rahul Gandhi from the Raebareli constituency instead of Amethi, where he was defeated by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Smriti Irani in 2019.

A Hindustan Times (HT) report stated that while addressing an election rally in West Bengal's Bardhaman, the prime minister said, "I had already said that the "shehzada" (prince) was going to lose in Wayanad. I had said that as soon as the polling was completed in Wayanad, he would start looking for another seat... He is so scared of Amethi that he is running towards Raebareli. They ask everyone, "Daro Mat" (Don't be scared). Today, I also ask them, "Daro mat, bhago mat" (don't be scared, don't run)."

Talking about Sonia Gandhi vacating the Raebareli seat and moving to the Rajya Sabha, PM Modi said, "I had already said in the Parliament that their [Congress] biggest leader will not dare to fight elections and she will run away. She ran away to Rajasthan and came to the Rajya Sabha."

The Congress leader is set to run for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the Raebareli constituency in Uttar Pradesh, which has been represented by his mother, Sonia Gandhi, for the last 20 years. Gandhi is also contesting the Lok Sabha polls from the Wayanad seat, the polling for which concluded on April 26.

Additionally, the Congress announced that Kishori Lal Sharma, a trusted ally of the Gandhi family, will be contesting from the Amethi Lok Sabha seat. On Thursday, the BJP announced Dinesh Pratap Singh as its candidate from Rae Bareli. He had lost to Sonia Gandhi in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Prime Minister Modi is set to address three public meetings in Krishnanagar, Purba Bardhaman and Bolpur Lok Sabha constituencies on Friday.

The general elections to elect 543 members of the 18th Lok Sabha are being held in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1. Phase 3 voting is scheduled for May 7, Phase 4 for May 13, Phase 5 for May 20, Phase 6 for May 25, and Phase 7 for June 1. The results will be declared on June 4.

First Published: May 03 2024 | 1:17 PM IST

