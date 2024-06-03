Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Deepfakes, AI-generated synthetic content effectively managed in polls: EC

Deepfakes, AI-generated synthetic content effectively managed in polls: EC

The commission also launched a Myth Vs Reality register on its website to bust fake news on a regular basis during the elections

A deep threat to election integrity artificial intelligence
ILLUSTRATION: AJAY MOHANTY
Ashutosh Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2024 | 6:54 PM IST
The chief election commissioner (CEC) of India, Rajiv Kumar, said that the apex polling body was able to effectively manage the menace of deepfakes and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-generated synthetic content during the election period this year.

“During Indian elections this time, we have even been able to kind of manage and control the menace of deepfakes and AI-generated synthetic content. This is one of the greatest stories which we want to tell you,” said Kumar, addressing a press conference a day before the results of the Lok Sabha elections.

He also said that this has been possible due to proper training of officials. “We have been training people for a year, including district magistrates and police officials, to file a case as soon as any such incident comes to news and catch the culprit at the earliest,” he added.

The election commissioner said that the efforts of the commission have resulted in a significant dip in the number of AI-manipulated content during elections.

“When we started this election, we were very worried about what kind of AI-generated content would come this time - someone's photo with someone, someone's voice being used with someone, or somebody was shown a fight somewhere…..but the AI-generated misleading content actually came down,” he said.
The Election Commission (EC) took various steps to contain the impact of deepfakes and AI-enabled misinformation during the Lok Sabha elections.

In May 2024, the commission asked political parties to remove fake content from their social media platforms within three hours of being brought to their notice, after deepfake videos featuring Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and actors Aamir Khan and Ranveer Singh were posted on certain social media handles.

The polling body also warned the parties against the misuse of artificial intelligence-based tools to create deepfakes that distort information or propagate misinformation and emphasised the need to uphold the integrity of the electoral process.

The EC also collaborated with big tech companies, including Google and Meta, to curb the spread of election-specific synthetic content through their platforms.

The commission also launched a Myth Vs Reality register on its website to bust fake news on a regular basis during the elections.

First Published: Jun 03 2024 | 6:43 PM IST

