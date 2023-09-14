Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / EC team holds meeting on revision of electoral roll, preparedness in Punjab

EC team holds meeting on revision of electoral roll, preparedness in Punjab

The meeting was attended by Punjab's Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C and all 23 Deputy Commissioners-cum-District Election Officers (DEOs)

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
Reviewing the electoral roll management at the district level, Kumar assessed existing gaps in rolls in terms of elector-population (EP) ratio, gender ratio and age cohorts, it said | Photo: Shutterstock

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2023 | 8:04 AM IST
A team of the Election Commission led by Deputy Election Commissioner Hirdesh Kumar held a meeting here on Wednesday on special summary revision of the electoral roll and preparedness for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Punjab.

The meeting was attended by Punjab's Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C and all 23 Deputy Commissioners-cum-District Election Officers (DEOs).

It focused on the revision of the voters' list, the inclusion of names of new voters and the deletion of names of deceased voters, according to an official statement.

Reviewing the electoral roll management at the district level, Kumar assessed existing gaps in rolls in terms of elector-population (EP) ratio, gender ratio and age cohorts, it said.

The DEOs were asked to make concerted efforts in ensuring a 100 per cent error-free electoral roll. They were also asked to ensure inclusivity and especially focus on marginalised segments, persons with disabilities (PwDs) and transgenders, the statement said.

Kumar instructed the DEOs to focus on voter registration of youths especially in the age group of 18-19 years.

The meeting also reviewed the management of human resources for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the statement said. Punjab has 13 Lok Sabha seats.

The deputy election commissioner also reviewed the availability of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) at district headquarters. He stressed on following of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and prescribed guidelines in terms of movement and storage of EVMs.

The statement said that the availability of assured minimum facilities such as ramps, drinking water and toilets at every polling booth were also reviewed in the meeting.

First Published: Sep 14 2023 | 8:04 AM IST

