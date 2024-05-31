Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Election 2024: Congress not to participate in Lok Sabha exit poll debates

Election 2024: Congress not to participate in Lok Sabha exit poll debates

Congress spoksperson and media department chairperson Pawan Khera said the voters have cast their votes and their verdict has been secured

Congress, Congress flag
"The results will be out on 4th June. Prior to that, we do not see any reason to indulge in speculation and slugfest for TRP," he said in a statement shared on X. (Photo: ANI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 7:20 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Congress has decided not to participate in any Lok Sabha exit poll debates on the television channels and said it does not want to indulge in speculation and slugfest for TRP.

Congress spoksperson and media department chairperson Pawan Khera said the voters have cast their votes and their verdict has been secured.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"The results will be out on 4th June. Prior to that, we do not see any reason to indulge in speculation and slugfest for TRP," he said in a statement shared on X.

"The Indian National Congress will not participate in the debates on Exit Polls. The purpose of any debate should be to inform the people. We will happily partake in debates from 4th June onwards," Khera said in a statement.

The decision was taken after consultations within the party, the sources said.

Also Read

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: When can you find out Exit Poll predictions?

'Don't need a middleman': Congress attacks PM amid Ram mandir invite row

LS polls: Congress will revoke CAA if voted to power, says Pawan Khera

SC refuses to quash proceedings against Pawan Khera in remarks against PM

Actor Shekhar Suman, ex-Congress spokesperson Radhika Khera join BJP

'Why Varanasi Port to Adani?: Congress' barrage of 272 questions for Modi

LS polls: 70,000 security personnel deployed for Jun 1 elections in Punjab

Lok Sabha Elections: You can watch poll results on June 4 in this theatre

Going back to jail on Jun 2, they will try to break me, won't bow: Kejriwal

Modi govt revived banking sector, Rs 10 lakh cr bad loans recovered: FM

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Lok Sabha electionsCongress

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story