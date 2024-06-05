Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Election results 2024: Rahul Gandhi bravest of all, says Priyanka

Election results 2024: Rahul Gandhi bravest of all, says Priyanka

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, You kept standing, no matter what they said and did to you, you never backed down whatever the odds

Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka, Congress leader
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2024 | 1:47 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi never backed down and never stopped fighting for the truth, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said of her brother on Wednesday, a day after the party's good showing in the Lok Sabha polls.

In a heartfelt message for her brother on X, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "You kept standing, no matter what they said and did to you, you never backed down whatever the odds, never stopped believing however much they doubted your conviction, you never stopped fighting for the truth despite the overwhelming propaganda of lies they spread, and you never allowed anger and hatred to overcome you, even when they gifted it to you every day."

"You fought with love, truth and kindness in your heart. Those who could not see you, see you now, but some of us have always seen and known you to be the bravest of all," she said of the former Congress president.

"Bhai @RahulGandhi, I am proud to be your sister," Priyanka Gandhi said.

The Congress, part of the opposition INDIA alliance, won 99 seats in the Lok Sabha elections compared to 52 in 2019, eating into the BJP's share in Rajasthan and Haryana.

First Published: Jun 05 2024 | 1:47 PM IST

