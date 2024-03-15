Electoral bonds data proves BJP is most corrupt party: RJD's Manoj Jha

Senior RJD leader Manoj Jha on Friday alleged that the data on electoral bonds has proved that the ruling BJP at the Centre is "the most corrupt political party in the history" of the country.

Jha, the party's national spokesperson, also claimed that the data, which has been put up on the Supreme Court's website, flies in the face of the "nationalistic pretensions" of the BJP, while lending credence to the charge that central investigating agencies were being misused for political ends.

"The data shows that shortly after the Pulwama terror attack, a Pakistani agency purchased electoral bonds. So much for the nationalistic pretensions of the BJP, which stands exposed as the most corrupt party in the history of Independent India," Jha told PTI video.

The Rajya Sabha MP also pointed out that "a private company was raided by the Enforcement Directorate and, a few days later, it ended up purchasing electoral bonds. Anybody can join the dots and make out what the so-called largest political party of the world has been up to".

Jha also mocked BJP leaders for flooding social media with "Thank You Modi ji" messages following the cut in petrol prices.

"We shall put up huge posters with 'Thank You Modi ji' tag-line. But we would also like to know from the government, which always blames the rise in oil prices on international markets, who ordered the cut?" said the RJD leader.

"Obviously, if the government can order a cut in petrol prices, it must accept the responsibility for these spiralling out of control in the first place.

"And by slashing the prices by just Rs 2 per litre ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the government seems intent on taking people for a ride," alleged Jha.

Asked about speculations of unease in the ruling NDA in Bihar, following the delay in the expansion of the Nitish Kumar cabinet, the RJD leader said, "There is discomfort in that camp because of the growing popularity of our leader Tejashwi Yadav. Naukri Matlab Tejashwi (Tejashwi means jobs) has become a buzzword.

The RJD leader, however, declined to answer queries on a tug-of-war between two factions of the late Ram Vilas Paswan's LJP, headed by his son Chirag Paswan and brother Pashupati Kumar Paras, who is a Union minister.