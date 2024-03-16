Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Ex-CEC S Y Quraishi bats for more transparency in political funding

Ex-CEC S Y Quraishi bats for more transparency in political funding

He said it is important for people to know what kind of money -- dirty money or drug money -- is coming

Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2024 | 7:04 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Former chief election commissioner S Y Quraishi on Friday pitched for enhanced transparency in political funding, saying people should know who is giving money to parties.

In a video interview with PTI, he said transparency of political funding is extremely important for free and fair elections.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Free and fair elections are the basic structure of the Indian Constitution," he underlined.

He said it is important for people to know what kind of money -- dirty money or drug money -- is coming.

He said it was important to know the nexus between the donors and government policies "as there are no free lunches".

People want to know who is funding the government (apparently referring to the ruling party), he said.

He said there may be instances that those donating may end up grabbing licences, contracts, bank loans "on which they default."

"All these things have to be in the public domain," he said.

His remarks come against the backdrop of the Supreme Court on Friday admonishing the State Bank of India for furnishing incomplete information on electoral bonds.

It said the bank was required to provide the number unique to each electoral bond that would disclose the link between the buyer and the recipient political party.

Also Read

SC strikes down electoral bonds: Full timeline and scheme explained

SC quashes plea, orders SBI to disclose electoral bond details by Tuesday

Electoral Bond Scheme: Rs 16,518 crore collected till date, Centre told LS

SC strikes down electoral bond scheme as 'unconstitutional', against rights

Electoral bonds: Four financial service firms bought bonds worth Rs 123 cr

Electoral bonds was world's biggest extortion racket, says Rahul Gandhi

Senior Punjab Cong legislator Raj Kumar Chabbewal quits party, joins AAP

Regional parties together raised Rs 5,221 crore through electoral bonds

AAP withdraws candidate from Guwahati, asks Cong to step back on 2 seats

Lok Sabha polls: Lotus is going to bloom in Kerala this time, says PM Modi

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Election Commission of IndiaElectoral Bondchief election commissionerPolitical funding in IndiaLok Sabha elections

First Published: Mar 16 2024 | 7:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story