Lok Sabha exit poll results 2024 LIVE: All eyes on Lok Sabha elections result predictions

Lok Sabha Elections Exit Poll Results 2024 LIVE:

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge urged people to vote for change and stated that the "festival of democracy" will be considered successful only when democratic powers defeat the dictatorial ones. The senior Congress leader stated that the last phase of voting to save the Constitution and democracy was underway in the country and the INDIA bloc was fighting the dictatorial powers with courage. "The battle is now in its final phase. The public has stood firmly with us in every phase. After six phases, people want to see us win," Kharge said in a post on 'X'. "The people want to see the Congress' guarantees fulfilled. This time the country has supported and sided with 'Yuva Nyay, Kisaan Nyay, Nari Nyay, Shramik Nyay and Hissedari Nyay," he added.