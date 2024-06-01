Lok Sabha exit poll results 2024 LIVE: All eyes on Lok Sabha elections result predictions
Lok Sabha Elections Exit Poll Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Catch all the latest updates on the exit polls for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 here
BS Web Team New Delhi
Lok Sabha Elections Exit Poll Results 2024 LIVE: All eyes are now set on exit polls as the polling for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 comes to a conclusion today. Today's polling will shape the destiny of 904 candidates, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, across 57 seats in seven states and one Union Territory. Various pollsters, such as India Today-Axis My India, Chanakya, Times Now-ETG, C-Voter and CSDS-Lokniti, will release the results of their exit polls today. The Election Commission of India put an embargo on the publication of exit polls from April 19, 2024 (7:00 am) till June 1 (6:30 pm). Exit polls claim to forecast the outcome of the elections. Once voting in the seven-phase polls ends, attention will turn to exit polls, which seek to forecast whether the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) or the opposition INDIA bloc will form the next government.
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge urged people to vote for change and stated that the "festival of democracy" will be considered successful only when democratic powers defeat the dictatorial ones. The senior Congress leader stated that the last phase of voting to save the Constitution and democracy was underway in the country and the INDIA bloc was fighting the dictatorial powers with courage. "The battle is now in its final phase. The public has stood firmly with us in every phase. After six phases, people want to see us win," Kharge said in a post on 'X'. "The people want to see the Congress' guarantees fulfilled. This time the country has supported and sided with 'Yuva Nyay, Kisaan Nyay, Nari Nyay, Shramik Nyay and Hissedari Nyay," he added.
2:21 PM
General Elections 2024 LIVE: What do Yogendra Yadav and Prashant Kishor predict?
Yogendra Yadav has predicted that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) could face hurdles in achieving a clear majority. According to Prashant Kishor the incumbent government at the Centre faces neither dissatisfaction nor a significant demand for an alternative in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
2:05 PM
Lok Sabha Elections Exit Poll Results 2024 Live Updates: Exit polls to come out today evening
Will the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) form the government for the third consecutive term, or will INDIA bloc be able to oust the BJP this time? This is the crucial question whose answer several exit polls will seek to forecast. India Today-Axis My India, Chanakya, Times Now-ETG, C-Voter and CSDS-Lokniti, will release the results of their exit polls today.
1:38 PM
Exit Poll Results 2024 LIVE Updates: All eyes on Lok Sabha elections result predictions
Once voting in the seven-phase polls ends, attention will turn to exit polls, which seek to forecast whether the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) or the opposition INDIA bloc will form the next government.
Topics : Narendra Modi Rahul Gandhi Samajwadi Party Lok Sabha elections Lok Sabha BJP Congress All India Trinamool Congress AAP BJD
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 01 2024 | 1:47 PM IST