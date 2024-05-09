Lok Sabha Elections 2024: When can you find out Exit Poll predictions?

Thane: A school teacher poses for photos as part of the voter awareness campaign on the eve of the 2nd phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Thane, Friday, April 26, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

The 2024 Lok Sabha Elections started on April 19 and are being conducted in seven phases all over the country.

First phase: April 19



Second phase: April 26

Third phase: May 7

Fourth phase: May 13

Fifth phase: May 20

Sixth phase: May 25

Seventh phase: June 1

In total, 22 states, including Delhi, are scheduled for single-phase voting. Maharashtra and Jammu and Kashmir are set for elections spanning five phases, whereas Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal will undergo voting spread across all seven phases. Karnataka, Rajasthan, Tripura, and Manipur are designated for two-phase voting. Chhattisgarh and Assam will witness elections conducted in three phases, while Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and Jharkhand are slated for four-phase polling.

Here's a breakdown of the phases:

Phase 1 (April 19): 102 constituencies in 21 states/Union Territories

Phase 2 (April 26): 89 constituencies in 13 states/UTs, including all 20 seats in Kerala

Phase 3 (May 7): 94 constituencies in 12 states/UTs, with all 26 seats in Gujarat

Phase 4 (May 13): 96 constituencies in 10 states/UTs, including all 25 seats in Andhra Pradesh and 17 in Telangana

Phase 5 (May 20): 49 constituencies in 8 states/UTs, including the lone seat in Ladakh

Phase 6 (May 25): 57 constituencies in 7 states/UTs, with all 7 seats in Delhi and 10 in Haryana

Phase 7 (June 1): 57 constituencies in 8 states/UTs, with all seats in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh

Vote counting is scheduled for June 4.

What are Exit Polls?

Exit Polls are like quick surveys done right after people vote. They ask voters who they voted for to get an idea of how people are voting. Unlike regular opinion polls done before elections, Exit Polls ask people who they actually voted for, which makes them more accurate.

Why are Exit Polls important?

Exit Polls are important for a few reasons. Firstly, they give a sneak peek into the election results before the official count is finished. Media outlets use this information to inform their audience about potential outcomes, generating significant public interest. Exit Polls can also affect things like stock markets, political discourse, and even voter sentiment in regions where polling is still ongoing.

Politicians and political parties pay close attention to exit polls too. A favourable exit poll can generate momentum and boost a candidate's morale, while an unfavourable one may prompt reflection and a re-evaluation of campaign tactics. However, it is crucial to interpret Exit Polls with caution due to potential sampling errors, biases, and varying voter demographics. Ultimately, they serve as an informative tool that helps manage expectations but should not be considered definitive predictors of electoral results.

When will the Exit Polls results be announced?

Exit Polls typically start coming out immediately after voting ends on election day. They are conducted by interviewing voters as they leave polling stations. The timing of the release of results depends on local regulations and media guidelines, as some jurisdictions have rules about when such information can be made public. The purpose is to provide early indications of potential outcomes before the official results are fully tabulated and announced.

How are Exit Polls conducted?

1. Sampling: Researchers pick a bunch of polling stations from different areas to get a good mix of voters.

2. Interviewing: Trained pollsters talk to voters as they leave the polling stations. They randomly pick people to ask questions to keep things fair.

3. Questionnaire Design: Voters fill out forms with questions about who they voted for, which party they like, and what they think about important issues. These forms keep the voters' identities private but give valuable information.

4. Data Compilation: All the answers are sent to one place to be looked at together. Experts crunch the numbers to make early guesses about who might win the election.

When did Exit Polls start in India?

In India, Exit Polls were almost indigenously developed by the pioneering Delhi-based Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS) in the 1960s.

The first big media surveys came out in the 1980s when Prannoy Roy, a specialist in election studies, joined forces with David Butler. They later published a famous book called "The Compendium of Indian Elections" along with Ashok Lahiri. In 1996, satellite TV made Exit Polls even more popular when Doordarshan, the state-owned broadcaster, asked CSDS to conduct nationwide Exit Polls.

Exit Polls regulation in India

In India, there are rules about when and how Exit Polls can be conducted.

According to Section 126A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, Exit Polls cannot be shown on TV or in newspapers while voting is happening. They can only be shown after all the voting booths have closed and 30 minutes have passed. The Election Commission makes sure these rules are followed.

The Election Commission also says that Exit Polls can't be shown or published until all parts of India have finished voting. This is to make sure that the polls don't affect how people vote if they haven't voted yet. The ban on showing Exit Polls stays until all voting is done.

Also, any media company that wants to do Exit Polls must tell the Election Commission first. This is to make sure the polls are done fairly and without trying to change the election's outcome. The media outlets must also adhere to a code of conduct that prohibits them from publishing any information that could influence the outcome of the election.

Role of Exit Polls in Indian electoral politics

In Indian politics, where elections often witness tight competition between parties, these polls can influence public sentiment and frame political narratives. Although not always accurate, Exit Polls help political analysts and parties understand voter behaviour trends, regional influences, and shifts in public opinion. They also serve as strategic tools for parties to shape their post-election approaches, refine their messaging, and prepare for coalition negotiations.

How Exit Polls influence stock markets

Exit Polls are significant indicators that can sway stock markets due to their influence on investor sentiment. As projections reveal potential electoral outcomes before the official announcement, market participants often react to anticipated policy changes and economic strategies.

When Exit Polls suggest a stable and market-friendly government, investors may respond positively, causing indices to surge as confidence builds. Conversely, predictions of political instability or an unexpected outcome could trigger a sell-off, leading to sharp declines in stock values as market players seek to mitigate perceived risks.

Which media houses are conducting Exit Polls?

In India, several prominent agencies and media houses conduct and publish Exit Polls during elections. Some of the major ones include:

Axis My India



CVoter

India Today-Axis

ABP News-CVoter

Times Now

News18-IPSOS

Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat

Today's Chanakya

Profiles of prominent pollsters or analysts

1. Pradeep Gupta (Axis My India)



The Chairman and Managing Director of Axis My India, Pradeep Gupta, leads one of India's largest consumer research firms. He is recognised for his election forecasting accuracy and strategic analysis of voter sentiment through comprehensive data collection.

2. Yashwant Deshmukh (CVoter)



The founder of CVoter, Yashwant Deshmukh is an experienced pollster known for his keen insights into electoral trends and voter behaviour. He regularly collaborates with prominent media houses to deliver detailed and accurate Exit Poll data.

3. Madhav Godbole (Today's Chanakya)



As the Director of Today's Chanakya, Madhav Godbole has established a reputation for his accurate electoral forecasts. The agency's meticulous methodology has made it a reliable source for Exit Polls.

4. Parijat Chakraborty (IPSOS India)



The Country Service Line Leader for Public Affairs at IPSOS India, Parijat Chakraborty brings global experience to his Exit Poll research. His team provides valuable analyses for News18 and other major networks.

5. Prashant Kishor



A well-known political strategist, Prashant Kishor has been involved in multiple successful election campaigns across India. While not directly leading a polling agency, his data-backed approach to political campaigns has influenced election strategy and analyses.

When will Exit Poll results for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 be released?

Exit Polls for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections will be released after 6:30 pm on June 2, 2024, after the ban announced by the Election Commission of India ends, which starts from 7:00 am on April 19 and ends at 6:30 pm on June 1.

Restrictions placed on Exit Polls dissemination

1) No person shall conduct any Exit Poll and publish or publicise by means of the print or electronic media or disseminate in any other manner, whatsoever, the result of any Exit Poll during such period, as may be notified by the Election Commission in this regard.

(2) For the purposes of sub-section (1), the Election Commission shall, by a general order, notify the date and time having due regard to the following, namely:-

(a) in case of a general election, the period may commence from the beginning of the hours fixed for poll on the first day of poll and continue till half an hour after closing of the poll in all the States and Union territories;

(b) in case of a bye-election or a number of bye-elections held together, the period may commence from the beginning of the hours fixed for poll on and from the first day of poll and continue till half an hour after closing of the poll:

Provided that in case of a number of bye-elections held together on different days, the period may commence from the beginning of the hours fixed for poll on the first day of poll and continue till half an hour after closing of the last poll.

(3) Any person who contravenes the provisions of this section shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years or with fine or with both.

How to interpret Exit Poll results?

Understanding Exit Polls can be tricky, but we bring you a simple guide:

1. Who's in the poll?

Remember, not everyone gets surveyed in Exit Polls. Think about whether the people surveyed really represent everyone who voted, including factors like age, where they live, and so on.

2. How sure are we?

Every poll has a bit of wiggle room, called the margin of error. Keep this in mind when looking at the results. The actual outcome could be within this range.

3. How did they do it?

Check out how the Exit Polls were conducted. Different methods can lead to different results, so it's important to know how they asked questions and collected data.

4. When was it done?

Exit Polls happen as people leave voting booths, but they might miss some folks who voted early or by mail. Make sure the timing matches up with how people actually voted.

5. What else was going on?

The political climate and other events can affect how people vote and how accurate the poll is. Consider these things when looking at the results.

6. Are people being honest?

Sometimes, people don't tell the truth in polls, or certain groups might not get asked as much. Think about whether everyone's being represented fairly.

7. Can we trust the pollster?

Check out the reputation of the group doing the poll. Trustworthy ones follow strict rules and share their methods openly.

8. Exit Polls vs real results

Remember, Exit Polls are just snapshots of how people feel at one moment. They're not always perfect predictors of who will win. Wait for the official results for the full picture.

What to expect in the coming days as the actual results are counted?

As the Lok Sabha elections of 2024 progress and the actual results are counted, there are a few things you can expect:

Firstly, you'll find out how many seats each political party has won in the Lok Sabha. This will show which parties are strong and which ones aren't doing so well.

Then, depending on who has the most seats, parties will start trying to form the government. If one party has enough seats on its own, it can run the government alone. But if no party has a clear majority, they'll need to team up to form a coalition government.

After that, the winning party or coalition will pick a leader for the Prime Minister's job and put together a team, or rather, a Council of ministers.

The election results will also give you an idea of what policies the government might focus on in the future. Parties with big wins might have more freedom to push through their ideas, while those in coalitions might have to negotiate more.

Financial markets usually react to election results, especially if they think it'll affect the economy. Investors might change their plans based on what they think the new government will do.

The results will also show how people's opinions and regional differences are changing, and what new trends might be emerging in politics.

And don't forget about the opposition parties. How well they do affects how the government is held accountable and what other options are on the table.

Lastly, election outcomes can have an impact on how countries interact with each other. New leaders or party shifts might mean changes in international relationships and alliances.