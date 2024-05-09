Dushyant Chautala writes to Haryana governor, wants govt to take floor test

Dushyant Chautala , leader of Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), has written to the Haryana Governor and urged him to hold a floor test after three Independent legislators withdrew support to the Nayab Singh Saini-led BJP government.

Chautala, a former deputy chief minister, also called for the imposition of President's Rule in the state if the BJP government fails to prove its majority. Haryana will vote for Lok Sabha elections on May 25.

Congress MLA B B Batra said that his party too would seek an appointment with Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and request a floor test, ‘Indian Express’ reported.

"In light of the critical situation and the immediate need to restore stability and uphold democratic principles in Haryana, I respectfully urge Your Excellency to exercise your constitutional authority... to instruct the appropriate authority to promptly conduct a floor test to ascertain the government's majority," Chautala wrote.

The current government in Haryana was established in March after the BJP broke ties with the JJP. Saini assumed office following Manohar Lal Khattar's resignation, who was nominated from the Karnal parliamentary seat for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the state. The JJP is not backing the BJP government led by Saini.

Chautala's action, just days before the Lok Sabha polls in the state on May 25, follows Independent MLAs Dharampal Gondher from Nilokher, Randhir Golan from Pundri, and Sombir Sangwan from Dadri withdrawing support from the Nayab Saini government and informing the Governor of their decision to support the Congress.

"The JJP has openly stated that if the Opposition brings forth a no-confidence motion, we will support the Opposition against the current government. It is up to the Congress party to take the initiative. Additionally, other Opposition MLAs wishing to change the BJP government, to topple the current government lacking in majority, should also correspond with the governor. We have written to the governor requesting a floor test. The current House strength is 88, and the government must reach the majority mark of 45. His Excellency the Governor must arrange for the floor test. We will observe how many MLAs support the government or the Opposition," Chautala wrote in his letter to the governor.

"We believed that unethical political practices had ceased, but the BJP has reintroduced them in the state in a different guise. During a whip, all party MLAs are obligated to comply and vote accordingly. I reiterate that the previous no-confidence motion was against the government led by Manohar Lal Khattar. It is up to the governor to oversee the possibility of conducting a floor test and ascertain whether the current government enjoys a majority. If the government fails to prove its majority in the House, President's rule should be imposed."

The Haryana assembly, with 90 members, has an effective strength of 88 currently. The BJP holds 40 seats, the Congress 30, and the JJP 10. The Indian National Lok Dal and the Haryana Lokhit Party have one member each, while there are six Independents.

The BJP government enjoys the support of two Independent MLAs.

The seats for Karnal and Rania Assembly constituencies are vacant following the resignations of Manohar Lal Khattar and Ranjit Singh, who became the BJP's Lok Sabha candidates from Karnal and Hisar, respectively.

In his letter to the Governor, Chautala noted that after Saini assumed office in March 2024, the government demonstrated its majority in the Vidhan Sabha with the support of several Independent MLAs.

"Subsequently, Independent MLA Ranjit Singh Chautala resigned, and his resignation was accepted on April 30, 2024. Recent developments have occurred with three out of the six Independent MLAs who previously extended their support to the government in March 2024 withdrawing their backing," the letter said.

"Given these developments and my party's clear stance, the JJP, which does not support the current government and is open to supporting any other political party for government formation, it is evident that the incumbent government no longer commands a majority in the legislative assembly," it added.