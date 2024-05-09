Business Standard
Modi gave away several projects to Adani in 10 yrs, says Rahul Gandhi

Hitting out at Modi, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the prime minister worked for only 20-22 people in the whole of the country and made them billionaires

Addressing a rally in Jharkhand on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi spoke about the need for greater representation for tribals and said that the BJP gives all the forest land to Adani

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
1 min read Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 7:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that several infrastructure projects such as ports, airports and defence contracts were "given to Adani" during the past 10 years.
The Wayanad MP made the allegation at a poll rally in Telangana, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked why Rahul Gandhi was allegedly not taking the names of 'Adani-Ambani' in his speeches after the polls were announced.
Hitting out at Modi, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the prime minister worked for only 20-22 people in the whole of the country and made them billionaires.
 
Alleging that PM Modi privatised several government firms in order to abolish reservation, the Congress leader said, BJP wants to abolish reservations while Congress wants to increase them beyond 50 per cent.
He said if Congress is voted to power, a caste census will be taken up across the country.
Pointing to some BJP leaders' remarks that the saffron party wants to change the Constitution, he said no force can do it.

First Published: May 09 2024 | 7:03 PM IST

