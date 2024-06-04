Gave tough fight to BJP in Delhi; people voted against dictatorship: AAP

AAP on Tuesday said despite adverse circumstances, their candidates gave a tough fight to the BJP in Delhi while asserting that the people have voted against the saffron party's politics of "hatred and dictatorship". Early trends of the Lok Sabha poll results on Tuesday threw up disappointing results for the BJP-led NDA, which appears to be losing big in its strongholds of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan, although it is expected to form the government with about 290 seats. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp However, the BJP is leading in all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, with three of its candidates leading by a margin of over a lakh votes.

Addressing a press conference here, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said,"I want to bow down before the country's voters. Today, the election results are coming in. The picture is becoming clearer."



"These elections are a message from the public that they are tired of the 10-year rule of BJP and want to oust them. They are tired of inflation. It is the beauty of India's democracy that people have said to the BJP to go back," he said.



With the BJP appearing to fall short of the majority mark of 272, Singh said, "The results are a big lesson for the BJP and its politics of hatred and dictatorship. If the prime minister has the least bit of morality, he should step down for giving the slogan of 400 paar."



Talking about the party's poll performance, AAP Delhi state convener Gopal Rai said, "We contested the polls in adverse circumstances. The number of MPs in Punjab will increase. In Delhi, we gave strong fight to BJP and the margins are narrow this time (as compared to 2019)."



The AAP is leading in two seats in Punjab while its Sangrur candidate Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer has won the election.

Rai said BJP's partners -- N Chandrababu Naidu of the TDP and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of the JD(U) will have a crucial role to play. He also highlighted that the duo had opposed Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the past.

"The people of country expect Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar to take the right decision at the right time and listen to their call to end dictatorship in the country," he said.

Singh said that the INDIA bloc will meet soon to decide on the future strategy.

