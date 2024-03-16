Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / General Election 2024: Here's what it will take to elect 18th Lok Sabha

General Election 2024: Here's what it will take to elect 18th Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha polls: To conduct the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, 1.048 million polling booths will be set up, and 5.5 million electronic voting machines (EVMs) will be used

(File photo) Additionally, 15 million polling officials and security staff will be deployed with 400,000 vehicles for a seamless voting process.
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, announced the schedule for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. Lok Sabha elections will take place in seven phases. Kumar revealed information about the electoral roll and what it takes the Election Commission of India (ECI) to conduct the elections.

He informed that there are 968 million registered voters in India. This includes:

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


497 million male voters 
471 million female voters
18 million will be first-time voters (between the ages of 18-19)
8.84 million voters are people with disabilities
1.91 million service electors
8.2 million voters above the age of 85
197.4 million young voters (between the ages of 20-29)
48,000 transgender voters
218,000 centenarians

To conduct the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, 1.048 million polling booths will be set up, and 5.5 million electronic voting machines (EVMs) will be used.

Additionally, 15 million polling officials and security staff will be deployed with 400,000 vehicles for a seamless voting process.

Candidates with criminal backgrounds must announce their status thrice before the poll date via newspapers/TV, as well as, inform their respective political parties.

Voters are also urged to report any poll violations via the cVigil app, which allows voters to file anonymous complaints directly with the Election Commission.

Myth vs reality: Fighting misinformation

The Election Commission announced a new section on its portal dedicated to combating misinformation. This will be called "Myth vs Reality", which will present the misinformation or "myth" circulating among the public and the truth of the circumstance, or "reality". Kumar also urged the public to remain aware and not share information that is not verified. He stated that everyone was responsible for limiting misinformation.

He also advised the public to look beyond advertisements or misinformation being spread under an "ad".

Finally, the election commissioner urged political parties to adhere to the rules and guidelines under the MCC and not cross the "red line".

The 2019 Lok Sabha elections were held in seven phases between April 11 to May 12. There were 1 million polling booths set up across the country, up from 90,000 in 2014, to enable 912 million people eligible to vote. The voter turnout was over 67 per cent. The last general elections saw the highest women participation in voting so far and recorded the highest voter turnout.


Also Read

Assembly elections 2023: When will ECI announce poll dates for 5 states?

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

Sharad Pawar challenges ECI's grant of NCP name, symbol to Ajit Pawar in SC

Madhya Pradesh election LIVE: Voter turnout of 71.11% recorded till 5:00 pm

Elections 2023: A look at what happened in 5-poll bound states in 2018

Lok Sabha polls schedule kicks in Model Code of Conduct: What is it

Stage set for world's largest democratic exercise: What 2019 numbers say?

Corrupt will not be spared, says PM Modi a day after K Kavitha's arrest

Congress' five guarantees: From health benefits to employment promises

Prominent Bollywood singer Anuradha Paudwal joins BJP, praises PM Modi

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Election Commission of IndiaLok Sabha electionsIndian democracyBharatiya Janata PartyCongress

First Published: Mar 16 2024 | 4:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story