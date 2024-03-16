Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Corrupt will not be spared, says PM Modi a day after K Kavitha's arrest

Corrupt will not be spared, says PM Modi a day after K Kavitha's arrest

He also attacked both the Congress and the BRS for their alleged corruption, charging that the partnership of corruption is very strong in dynastic parties

Photo: X@BJP4India
Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2024 | 2:41 PM IST
A day after the arrest of BRS leader K Kavitha in a money-laundering case, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday alleged that the BRS entered into "partnership with other hardcore corrupt parties" and also asserted that no corrupt person will be able to escape.

Addressing a BJP rally at Nagarkurnool, about 135 km from here, Modi attacked the Congress and the BRS alleging that both together shattered every dream of Telangana's development.

"The BRS went outside the state (Telangana) and entered into a partnership with other hardcore corrupt parties. That truth is also coming out daily," he said.

"No corrupt person will be spared. Today, I am promising the people of Telangana that no corrupt person will be able to escape. I need Telangana's support in the fight against corruption," he said.

He also attacked both the Congress and the BRS for their alleged corruption, charging that the partnership of corruption is very strong in dynastic parties.

Both the Congress and the BRS are partners of corruption, he said.

The Congress did the 2G scam, while the BRS resorted to corruption in irrigation. Both the Congress and BRS support the land mafia, he alleged.

He further said 25 crore people were lifted out of poverty in the country. The same change has to be brought in in Telangana.

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday arrested BRS leader K Kavitha in Hyderabad in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to the Delhi excise policy scam case.

Even before the formal announcement of the poll schedule, people of the country have announced the result that NDA would cross 400 seats this time, Modi said.

Topics :Narendra ModiTRSKCRCorruption freeEnforcement Directorate

First Published: Mar 16 2024 | 2:41 PM IST

