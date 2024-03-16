Congress' five guarantees: From health benefits to employment promises

As the Lok Sabha polls approach, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge promised to pass a constitutional amendment to raise the 50 per cent cap on reservation for SCs, STs and OBCs, and a comprehensive social, economic and caste census. Besides this the party also made another five guarantees, each for 'Shramik Nyay' and 'Hissedari Nyay' announced by the party on Saturday.

"The Congress Party guarantees a comprehensive social, economic and caste census. Through this, the population, socio-economic condition of all castes and communities, their share in national wealth and their representation in institutions related to governance will be surveyed," Kharge said, listing out guarantees under 'Hissedari Nyay'.

Swasthya Adhikar

Under Swasthya Adhikar, the party promises to deliver the right to health that will provide universal healthcare, including free medicines, treatment, essential diagnostics, among other health facilities.

Shram ka Samman

To benefit the daily wagers, Congress has promised to offer a minimum wage of Rs 400 per day. Additionally, the party has promised to increase the minimum MGNREGA wage to Rs 400.

Shahri Rozgar Guarantee

Under this scheme, Congress has promised to introduce an employment guarantee act for urban areas. The scheme will focus on building public infrastructure resilient to climate change apart from bridging gaps in social services.

Samajik Suraksha

Congress has also promised a comprehensive social security scheme for employees working in the unorganised sector. This will include providing life and accident insurance to these employees.

Surakshit Rozgar

The party has promised to conduct a comprehensive evaluation of labour-codes in order to strengthen labour rights.

The scheme also promises to stop contractualisation of employees in core government offices. Congress said that contract employment will be its last resort only. The scheme also promises regulation of contractual work in the private sector.

To this end, Indian National Congress has posted five guarantees on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle -- Swasthya Adhikar, Shram ka Samman, Shari Rozgar Guarantee, Samajik Suraksha, Surakshit Rozgar. Here is a brief look at the promises the grand old party is making to woo voters.(With agency inputs)